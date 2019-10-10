The annual George Award and Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award recognize citizens in Astoria and Warrenton who give extraordinary service to the community.
The George Award honors someone who has consistently stepped forward to meet community needs instead of "letting George do it."
The Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award, given to a person who has devoted time and energy in countless ways to the community, is named after the late Richard Ford, a Warrenton resident who volunteered much of his free time helping his neighbors.
The award winners will be announced during the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce annual Meeting and Banquet on Jan. 25.
Nominations for both awards are being accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 30. For information about nominating someone, go to OldOregon.com or pick up a copy of the nomination form at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce or Warrenton City Hall.
