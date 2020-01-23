Astoria Nordic Heritage Park committee members cheered as committee chairwoman Judi Lampi gave Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association President Loran Mathews $99.01 in cash, bringing the total raised for the park to $750,000.
Committee members have been working since 2015 on this project. The design and engineering phases are finished, paid for and have passed review by the city of Astoria. Construction begins when fundraising is complete.
A Nordic Lights Benefit Dinner for the project is being held at Carruthers Restaurant on March 28. Tickets cost $150 per person, and include a five-course Nordic-themed dining experience.
To receive an invitation, contact Lampi at clatsop41@yahoo.com or call 503-791-9156.
For information about the park, go to AstoriaNordicPark.org
