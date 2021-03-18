Nordic

Alan Isaksen, of the Astoria Co+op, presents a check to Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association representatives Judi Lampi, left, and Janet Bowler.

The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association, the nonprofit building the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park on the Astoria Riverwalk, received $3,179.19 from the Astoria Co+op during its Change for Community program in February.

During the program, shoppers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donate pocket change to local nonprofits. The co-op has raised more than $70,000, including this latest donation.

The association hopes to start construction on the park, a permanent tribute to Astoria’s Nordic roots, this year. For information, and to follow the project’s progress, go to AstoriaNordicPark.org

Tags