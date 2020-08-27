The Oregon Cultural Trust has awarded the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association a grant of $27,034 to create 10 interpretive panels for installation at the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park, to be constructed on the Astoria Riverwalk between 15th and 16th streets.
Planning for the park started in 2015, with a hopeful construction start date of February 2021, providing fundraising is complete. The estimate of probable costs for the park is $1.4 million; $815,000 has already been raised.
Local individuals and groups wishing to hear a brief presentation and talk about the park effort should contact park committee chair Judi Lampi at clatsop41@yahoo.com or call 503-791-9156.
For information, go to astorianordicpark.org
