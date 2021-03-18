The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association, the nonprofit building the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park on the Astoria Riverwalk, received $3,179.19 from the Astoria Co+op during its Change for Community program in February.
During the program, shoppers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donate pocket change to local nonprofits. The co-op has raised more than $70,000, including this latest donation.
The association hopes to start construction on the park, a permanent tribute to Astoria’s Nordic roots, this year. For information, and to follow the project’s progress, go to AstoriaNordicPark.org