In June, North Coast Food Web awarded $10,000 in emergency funds to small farms on the North Coast. The goal of this mini-grant was to keep local food producers from permanently closing due to financial impacts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Six farms were chosen as funding recipients. Priority was given to businesses that were directly growing fresh foods and/or owned by marginalized community members, such as low-income or people of color.
The grant recipients include Moon River Farm in Nehalem, Skamokawa Farmstead Creamery in Skamokawa, Washington, Necanicum Fresh Farm in Seaside, Forage and Farm in Astoria and Fred’s Homegrown Produce in Naselle, Washington.
For information, go to northcoastfoodweb.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.