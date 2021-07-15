Members of the North Coast Oregon Equestrian Trails organization held a Fourth of July parade at Northrup Creek Horse Camp in Clatsop State Forest.
Grand Marshal Diane Berry led the parade, honored for her work in organizing the camp 15 years ago. The award for Best Decorated Campsite went to Jennifer and Michael Bunch. The award for Best Costume was shared by two members: Ashley Lertora, sporting butterfly wings and red, white and blue, mounted on “Blaze”; and Lisa Clapp, leading her horse, “Tucker,” outfitted in a berry-themed blanket and patriotic attire.
An assortment of horses, walkers, dogs and kids completed the group as they walked around the horse and tent camp sites waving to campers lining the route.
For information about the group, go to oregonequestriantrails.org/chapters/north-coast-chapter