CORVALLIS — Oregon State University has awarded the Presidential Scholarship, which provides up to $40,000 in funding for undergraduate studies, to Chance Giguiere of Seaside High School and Andrea Harris of Astoria High School. The students are eligible to receive $10,000 per year, renewable for up to a total of four years. Only 36 students entering OSU in the fall will receive the scholarship.
To be considered for the Presidential Scholarship, students must be current Oregon high school seniors; considered an Oregon resident at the time of application for admission; have a minimum 3.85 unweighted high school GPA; and have a minimum score of 1360 on the SAT or 29 on the ACT. In addition, applicants are evaluated on their admissions application and supplemental questions.
For information about OSU scholarships, go to scholarships.oregonstate.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.