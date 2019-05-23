The North Coast Swim Club (NCSC) has announced the addition of Nancy Williams and Natalie Viescas to the coaching staff.
Coach Williams and her family recently moved to Oregon from New Mexico. She brings years of experience teaching and coaching kids of all ages through group swim lessons.
Coach Viescas brings college coaching experience, as well as her own Division III swimming experience, while at Willamette University.
NCSC of Astoria, which operates out of the Astoria Aquatic Center, 1997 Marine Drive, recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary in February. It offers swimming instruction at a recreational or competitive level for kids through age 17. Swimmers typically have the opportunity to participate in several competitive swim meets throughout the year.
For information, or to find out how to join, go to northcoastswimclub.org or fb.me/NCSC97103, or email ncsc97103@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.