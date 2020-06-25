Northwest Parenting presents a virtual workshop, “Strategies at Home: Building Better Behavior,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The workshop focuses on helping parents and care providers better understand and connect with their school-aged children through social and emotional development. Each participating family that completes the workshop receives a free toolkit full of tips, tools and games.
To join the workshop, email northwestparenting@gmail.com or call 503-325-8675, ext. 2, by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.