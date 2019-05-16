CANNON BEACH — The Northwest Piano Trio performs a concert, "Back to the Basics," at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., with guest violinist Esther Shim, featuring Mendelssohn's Piano Trio in D Minor and Beethoven's Trio No. 1, Op. 1.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The Northwest Piano Trio, based in Portland, includes Heather Mastel-Lipson on violin, Hannah Hillebrand on cello and Susan McDaniel playing the 7-foot Steinway grand piano. For information, go to northwestpianotrio.com
