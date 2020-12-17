WARRENTON — To help the Warrenton Food Bank financially, Mel Jasmin is offering free Oregon notary public assistance to those looking for a certified notary.
“I am willing to offer this service with the hope that each person needing me as a witness to their document signature would make a nominal donation to help purchase food for the local food bank,” Jasmin said. “Any and all donations freely given will be handed to the leader of the local food bank each time any money accumulated reaches $50.”
To make an appointment, contact Jasmin at 503-861-2030.
