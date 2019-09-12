OLNEY — The annual Olney Grange No. 793 Pit Beef Barbecue fundraiser is being held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the grange hall, 89342 Highway 202, about 10 miles from Astoria.
On the menu are pit barbecued beef with all the trimmings, including baked potato, green beans, roll, coleslaw, tomatoes, cucumbers, ice cream and beverage. The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children 10 and younger. Beef is also available by the pound.
Proceeds from the dinner are used to fund 4-H scholarships, hall maintenance and other community needs as they arise. The first beef barbecue was held in September 1960, and has been held annually ever since, always on the third Sunday in September, becoming a tradition for many families every fall.
