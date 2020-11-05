Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week is Nov. 16-23. Curbside drop-off is available this year at two locations, one in Astoria, and one in Seaside. The addresses and drop-off hours can found at hsampur.se/34CIFpj. There will be signs at each location.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. This Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver the shoeboxes to children in need.
There is still time for individuals, families and groups of volunteers to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. Find a step-by-step guide on how to pack a shoebox at sampur.se/3jD0g4T.
