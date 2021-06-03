The Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit photos for possible inclusion in the 2022 Oregon's Bounty calendar, which celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture.
Horizontal-format, high-resolution images, both close-ups and panoramic views, are sought of all types of agriculture in all seasons.
The deadline for entries is Sept. 15. Participants do not need to be Farm Bureau members, and there is no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.
Photographers whose images are selected for month pages will receive a photo credit, along with copies of the calendar. Everyone who submits a photo will receive a copy of the calendar.
High-resolution photos can be emailed to annemarie@oregonfb.org. Information, contest rules and instructions for uploading or mailing images can be found at OregonFB.org/calendar