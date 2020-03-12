The Clatsop County Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association hosts its annual fundraiser banquet March 21 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop. The doors open at 4 p.m.; dinner is served at 6 p.m.
A variety of outdoor gear, artwork, trips and other items will be auctioned and raffled. Raffles include the annual Les Schwab Raffle and the Coastal Farm & Ranch Raffle, featuring a Nosler custom rifle.
All funds raised at the event stay in Oregon. Seventy percent of the proceeds stay with the local chapter for local projects and programs, while the other 30% benefits statewide association efforts.
Typical association projects include planting forage and creating new water sources for wildlife, building nesting structures for waterfowl, protecting springs and riparian areas and sponsoring youth hunter and outdoor education programs and events.
The Clatsop County Chapter owns and operates a traveling educational trailer called Connections with Wildlife that visits youth events with a message about managing habitat for wildlife.
Ticket packages for the banquet start at $50. A one-year association membership is required with each group order. Member benefits include a subscription to Oregon Hunter magazine and the annual Oregon Hunter’s calendar. To purchase tickets, call 503-791-0549.
For information about the association, go to oregonhunters.org
