Applications for the Oregon Music Hall of Fame college scholarships are due by May 15.
Four scholarships at $2,500 each will be given out for 2021.
Each applicant should be a student studying music and graduating this spring from an Oregon high school, and continuing to college in the fall, with a major or minor in music.
For information, email info@omhof.org or go to omhof.org, where an online version of the application is available.
In order to qualify, all items must be mailed together to: Oregon Music Hall of Fame, PO Box 82173, Portland, OR., 97282.