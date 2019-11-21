Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites Oregonians to celebrate "Green Friday" Nov. 29, when the department will waive day-use parking fees in 25 state parks across Oregon.
Parking is free year-round at almost all state parks; the waiver applies to the 25 parks that charge $5 daily for parking. The waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 29, except at Shore Acres State Park. A list of parks that charge the $5 parking fee is available at bit.ly/2QmWTEg
For information, go to oregonstateparks.org
