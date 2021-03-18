Registration for SOLVE's statewide volunteer event, the Oregon Spring Cleanup on April 17, is now live.
There are over 70 participating volunteer projects, ranging from beach cleanups and inland cleanups to restoration projects and native tree and shrub plantings.
While most projects are happening April 17, volunteers can get involved the week before and the week after.
Interested volunteers should visit solveoregon.org for a full list of projects happening as part of this statewide event.
Those who know of an area that needs a litter cleanup or invasive species pull can host an Oregon Spring Cleanup project. Project ideas can be emailed to info@solveoregon.org