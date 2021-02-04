The Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a food drive for Clatsop County through Feb. 22.
To participate, bring items to the extension service office/seafood lab at 2001 Marine Drive.
The office doors are locked, but a few totes to accept food donations have been placed outside the back doors. To find them, go to the back parking lot and walk through the corridor to the double doors. Donations will go to the Warrenton Food Bank to be distributed within Clatsop County.
The items most wanted are soup, chili, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, tuna, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce. Glass containers, perishable and homemade items are not wanted.
For questions, email sandra.carlson@oregonstate.edu or call 503-325-8573.