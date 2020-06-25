A ceremony for the change of ownership of the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center is being held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 588 16th St. This is a short presentation; a celebration will take place at a future date. Those planning to attend must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
