As part of the company's commitment to supporting its communities, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $525,000 across the six states it serves.
The funding goes to support over 200 safety and wellness grants as part of the most recent round of quarterly grants provided by the foundation each year. The next grant cycle is now open through June 15; organizations may apply online at bit.ly/3mZfQtr
The following North Coast organizations received grants for providing critical safety and wellness programs: The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific, to support the Operation School Bell and Duffle Bag programs; Clatsop Community Action, for COVID-19 emergency food resources for children and families in Clatsop County; Cannon Beach, to help construct housing for communication equipment for the Cannon Beach Medical Reserve Corps; and the Warrenton-Hammond School District, to provide computers and Wi-Fi access for low-income families and support the food backpack program.