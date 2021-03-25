On March 16, a team from Pacific Power — including Alisa Dunlap, Jon Connelly and Dean Montgomery — visited with local Miniboat Explorer Club students at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
Pacific Power engineers coached the students through equipping their miniboat with solar-powered LED lights so it will be visible at night as it sails across the Pacific Ocean to Japan. The boats are set to launch later this year.
Nate Sandel, director of education for the Columbia River Maritime Museum, leads the program and guides the students.
The progress of this year’s boats, and boats launched in previous years, can be followed at CRMM Miniboat Program or crmm.org/miniboat-program