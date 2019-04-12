Zachary Painter was named Clatsop County’s 2018 Volunteer of the Year Tuesday night for his extensive work with the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team and High Angle Rescue Team.
Painter, who also assists the volunteer Underwater Recovery Team, has trained his dog in search practices, worked with ham radio and practiced new rope systems to improve rescues. He is often called on to help plan and create search scenarios for training exercises.
The presentation was made at a Volunteer Appreciation Night celebration. Clatsop County has marked the second week of April as Volunteer Week to recognize the 700 volunteers who provide service to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.