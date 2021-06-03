The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific has presented Don and Renay Patterson of Warrenton with the National Operation School Bell Award for 2021.
This award is given by the National Assistance League to honor those in the community who, through significant financial, in-kind or service support, have had a positive effect on Operation School Bell, a program that provides clothing, food, hygiene products, books and school supplies to school children in need.
The Pattersons have donated space in their warehouse for the past six years for the local chapter to store all of the supplies for both Operation School Bell as well as the Duffle Bag Program, which gives bags full of clothing and comfort items to children being placed in foster care.
“We couldn’t do what we do without their kindness and support,” said Shelby Mogenson, president of the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific.