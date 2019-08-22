The American Association of University Woman Astoria Branch has awarded Olivia Paul a $3,000 scholarship to pursue her studies in nursing at Clatsop Community College.
Paul graduated from Astoria High School as an honor student. Upon completion of the nursing program at CCC, she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Oregon Health and Sciences University, and then a master's degree in nursing.
Paul will be the first person in her family to achieve a college education. She wrote that her life’s dream is "to make something of myself through the power of my mind that benefits society and influences peoples' lives in a positive manner."
