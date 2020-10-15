Olivia Paul has received a PEO Margaret Howell Scholarship for $1,500.
Paul graduated from Clatsop Community College and has finished her first year of a nursing program. After receiving a nursing degree, she plans to continue her education through the Oregon Health and Science University online bachelor’s degree program.
