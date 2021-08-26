Fair
The Paws N’ Action 4-H dog club participated in the county fair.

The Paws N’ Action 4-H dog club was recognized at the Clatsop County Fair.

Jocelynne Adams won Top Senior Obedience Team, Top Rally Obedience Team and Top Agility Team with her dogs “Tundra” and “Nakita,” along with having photographs entered at the fair.

Samantha Carlisle won Top Senior/Intermediate Dog Judging Contest, Top Intermediate Obedience Team, Grand Champion Dog Showman, Top Dog and Handler, as well as High Point Photography Exhibitor.

Jeremiah Schlink was awarded Reserve Grand Champion Dog Showman.

Lindsey McCarthy won Grand Champion Market Turkey and Best Rabbit (very light breed) while sibling, Theia, received High Point intermediate Horse Member and High Point Horse Judging.

In the junior division, Michael Salmi took Champion Dog Showman, followed by Elijah Schlink as Reserve Champion Dog Showman, Top Junior Obedience Team and Top Junior Dog Judging Contest.

