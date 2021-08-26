Paws N’ Action 4-H recognized at fair The Astorian Aug 26, 2021 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Paws N’ Action 4-H dog club participated in the county fair. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Paws N’ Action 4-H dog club was recognized at the Clatsop County Fair.Jocelynne Adams won Top Senior Obedience Team, Top Rally Obedience Team and Top Agility Team with her dogs “Tundra” and “Nakita,” along with having photographs entered at the fair.Samantha Carlisle won Top Senior/Intermediate Dog Judging Contest, Top Intermediate Obedience Team, Grand Champion Dog Showman, Top Dog and Handler, as well as High Point Photography Exhibitor.Jeremiah Schlink was awarded Reserve Grand Champion Dog Showman.Lindsey McCarthy won Grand Champion Market Turkey and Best Rabbit (very light breed) while sibling, Theia, received High Point intermediate Horse Member and High Point Horse Judging.In the junior division, Michael Salmi took Champion Dog Showman, followed by Elijah Schlink as Reserve Champion Dog Showman, Top Junior Obedience Team and Top Junior Dog Judging Contest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Showman Sport Contest Top Senior Obedience Team Nakita Fair High Point Club Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty reports 12th virus deathFlood Valley Taphouse coming to WarrentonHenningsgaard Miller was a transformational figureCounty reports 13th virus deathMasks required outdoors as virus swamps OregonState discloses virus outbreaks at Clatsop Care Memory Community, Columbia Memorial HospitalDeaths: Aug. 21, 2021Deaths: Aug. 17, 2021Astoria to require city employees to get vaccinated against virusDeath: Aug. 24, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.