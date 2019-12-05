SEASIDE — A Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance is being held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center, sponsored by the Seaside American Legion Post 99. All are welcome.
The ceremony marks the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the entrance of the U.S. into World War II, and honors those who served and sacrificed during the attack. Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones is the featured speaker.
The ceremony concludes at 9:55 a.m. with a wreath ceremony and "Taps" at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, located adjacent to the convention center. There may be a Coast Guard flyover at that time.
Cake and refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.