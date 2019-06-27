LONG BEACH, Wash. — The Grass Roots Garbage Gang is holding a Community Beach Cleanup on July 5. To volunteer, go to any major beach approach on the Long Beach Peninsula at 9:30 a.m.
After the cleanup, there is a soup feed at noon until the pots run dry at the Peninsula Senior Center, 21603 O Lane, Ocean Park.
For information on the cleanup and the Adopt A Beach program, email wendy@ourbeach.org or go to ourbeach.org
