Two local women, Samantha Bales and Tessa Lessard, recently received the Oregon Scholarship from the Oregon State Chapter of PEO.
Bales will attend Western University of Health Sciences this fall as a first year medical school student with a goal of becoming a doctor of osteopathic medicine. She was awarded a $2,000 Oregon Scholarship.
Lessard will attend Oregon Institute of Technology this fall to complete her bachelor’s degree in the medical imaging program. She received an Oregon Scholarship in the amount of $1,600.
The PEO Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization with more than 250,000 members is dedicated to providing education opportunities for women. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic record, character, seriousness of purpose and financial need.
