PEO Chapter FE is selling 10-blossom tulip bouquets for $6 each.
The proceeds from the sale will provide educational loans and scholarships for women.
Order bouquets by March 30 by calling Gloria Jones at 503-791-0780. Delivery takes place April 8 to 11.
