The PEO STAR Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year was presented to Nara Van De Grift, a senior at Astoria High School, by Sue Farmer, Janet Kemp and Mary Bales.
Van De Grift is the daughter of Tim and Jeanine Van De Grift, and was recommended for this scholarship by PEO Chapter DL of Astoria. She will attend Pacific University, where she has plans to study biochemistry, this fall.
The PEO STAR scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. A student must be recommended by a PEO chapter.
For information, go to peointernational.org
