NEHALEM — A “Blues Night,” featuring Terry Robb and also the Ty Curtis Band, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center, 36155 Ninth St. in Nehalem. The doors open at 7 p.m.
Robb is an acoustic blues guitarist who has been inducted into both the Oregon Music Hall of Fame and the Cascade Blues Association Hall of Fame. He has won the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar for 19 consecutive years. In 2011, the award was renamed the “Terry Robb” Acoustic Guitar Muddy Award; in 2017, he received the Muddy Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Curtis, an electric guitarist, is the band’s lead singer, as well as the primary composer. He has been winning awards for his vocals and musicianship for the last 10 years. In 2009 he earned the band second place in The International Blues Challenge, and performed at the Montreal Jazz Festival in Canada and the St. John Blues Festival in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tickets are $23 to $28, and can be purchased at the door or online at bit.ly/2FJKXFv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.