Photos with Santa are available at Petco, 1619 S.E. Ensign Lane in Warrenton, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with a $9.95 donation to the nonprofit Angels for Sara Sanctuary.
One hundred percent of the donations will go directly to the sanctuary, which provides quality care to senior dogs left at shelters, who have little hope of being adopted. For information, go to fb.me/angelsforsarasanctuary
