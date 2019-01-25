The Astoria High School Pizazz Dance Team is hosting a Youth Dance Clinic for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 in the Astoria High School gymnasium.
Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.
The event is a fundraiser for the team’s competition season; the cost is $20 per person with a Pizazz T-shirt, or $15 without a shirt. Children who are attending are encouraged to wear comfortable dance or gym clothes to work on dance skills such as turns, leaps, kicks and tricks.
Students will also learn a short dance routine, by age group, choreographed and taught by Pizazz members, which they are invited to perform at the halftime of the AHS Fisherman basketball game Feb. 5.
