This year, the Astoria High School Pizazz Dance Team competition theme is “Welcome to Our Tribe,” featuring the song “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac.
The team, coached by Emily Madsen and Caroline Wright competed at Sprague High School Feb. 23 and placed second, less than a point behind Stayton, in the 1A-4A division. In the 1A-4A, 5A, 6A and Show divisions, Pizazz placed third overall; the two teams scoring higher had triple the amount of dancers.
Pizazz competes again Sunday at Liberty High School. The Oregon School Activities Association state championship is March 16 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.