Coast Pregnancy Clinic, 279 Sixth St., is holding an Open House from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 12, including door prizes and appetizers. A ribbon-cutting is at 5 p.m.
Coast Pregnancy Clinic is a nonprofit that provides free services pregnancy tests, limited ultrasound exams, support and practical assistance, parenting classes and post-abortion peer support.
The annual Baby Bottle Campaign is from May 12 to June 16. For information, go to coastpregnancyclinic.org
