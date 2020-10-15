The Lower Columbia Preservation Society has announced a new grant program to help nonprofits in Clatsop, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties fund their preservation projects.
Qualifying projects include documentation of historic architecture and sites, preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of history resources and community education programs. Grant funds can also be used to develop community education programs, historic inventories and surveys, historic structure assessments and preservation planning.
Typical grants are under $2,000 but may be up to $5,000. A total of $10,000 will be awarded per calendar year. For application information, including grant guidelines, go to lcpsociety.org/grants.html. For questions, email info@lcpsociety.org. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.