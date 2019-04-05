NEHALEM — The North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection presents “Wall Street Forests, the Climate Crisis and the Green New Deal: Putting People and Nature Before Profit,” with guest speaker Chuck Willer, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the North County Recreation District (NCRD), 36155 Ninth St. in Nehalem.
The event is part of the “Speaking Truth to Power” series.
Willer briefly summarizes three years of Coast Range Association (CRA) research into the ownership and management of Western Oregon’s forests, then discusses past research in light of the climate crisis and potential opportunities afforded through the Green New Deal. He has studied coastal forests and watersheds for 27 years as director of the CRA.
For information, contact Nancy Webster at 503-355-2516 or rockawaycitizen.water@gmail.com
