NEW YORK — Robert Michael Pyle, of Grays River, Washington, has been nominated for an award through PEN America’s 2021 Literary Awards.
Pyle was nominated for the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay for his “Nature Matrix: New and Selected Essays,” published by Counterpoint Press. First prize for this category is $15,000.
More than 80 judges selected the longlists, spanning 11 book awards and encompassing more than 125 writers and translators. The longlists are made up of categories including the novel, short story collection, translation, poetry, science writing, essay, biography and more.
Finalists in each category will be announced in February, with a virtual awards ceremony and celebration for the winners in early spring.
