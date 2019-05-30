CANNON BEACH — Local real estate brokers from the North Oregon Coast participated in Windermere Real Estate’s 35th annual Community Service Day by volunteering at Camp Kiwanilong in Warrenton on May 22.
Brokers from Windermere Realty Trust’s Cannon Beach and Gearhart offices spent the day placing new mattresses in all of the camp’s cabins.
In the past, youth campers would need to bring their own bedrolls to the lodge. Now, through donations from community organizations, including Windermere Realty Trust, all Camp Kiwanilong beds were outfitted with mattresses.
For information, go to windermereportland.com
