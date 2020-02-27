The American Red cross urgently needs blood donations of all blood types, especially type O. Upcoming blood drives are:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Elks Lodge No. 1748, 324 Avenue A in Seaside.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Holiday Inn Express, 204 W. Marine Drive in Astoria.
• 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 6, Knappa High School, 41535 Old Highway 30 in Knappa.
To make an appointment to give blood, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767 or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.
