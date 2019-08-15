The American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donations, as donations have not been keeping pace with patient demand.
People can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The next opportunities to give blood in Clatsop County will be in Astoria on Friday at the Judge Guy Boyington Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 29 at Columbia Memorial Hospital from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can also give on Aug. 28 at Fred Meyer in Warrenton from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Blood donors who give by Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
