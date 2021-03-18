The American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood. More donors, especially those with Type O blood, are needed to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.
A blood drive will take place from noon to 5 p.m. March 30 at the Holiday Inn Express, 204 W. Marine Drive. Schedule an appointment to donate by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, going to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.