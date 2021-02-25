Record-breaking cold weather and winter storms across the U.S. have had a significant impact on blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with Type O blood, to donate.
Throughout the Pacific Northwest, more than 40 drives have been canceled, resulting in 1,000 units that have gone uncollected. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn't impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, going to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.