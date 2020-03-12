The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of COVID-19 rise in the U.S. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed.
A blood drive is taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Knappa High School, 41535 Old Highway 30. To make an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.