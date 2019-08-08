The Astoria Regatta Rose Planting ceremony returns to the historical Flavel House Museum rose gardens at 9 a.m. Saturday, when Portland’s Royal Rosarians present the roses to be planted to the Regatta admiral, president and 2020 queen.
Bruce Conner is the master of ceremonies. After McAndrew Burns of the Clatsop County Historical Society offers words of welcome, the Regatta dignitaries and court are introduced, followed by a color guard, the national anthem, performed by Chris Lynn Taylor, and the rose planting.
“We especially encourage everyone to attend so we can celebrate and honor our former mayor and our 2019 Astoria Regatta admiral, Willis Van Dusen,” Nancy Kennell of the Astoria Regatta Committee said. “This Regatta event has always been one of his favorites.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.