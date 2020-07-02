With SOLVE support, Oregon Coast volunteer cleanup events are being held from Gearhart to Seaside, and to the south in Neskowin, on Sunday morning following July 4 celebrations. Any Oregonian who wishes to participate can register for an event at solveoregon.org
Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own cleanup supplies, such as gloves and a bucket, if they have them, and are reminded to follow SOLVE’s safety guidelines, which includes practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when in close proximity to people outside of your household.
Anyone who is interested in hosting their own cleanup event is encouraged to contact Jon Schmidt, at jon@solveoregon.org. SOLVE will provide training, supplies and disposal assistance for any beach cleanups on the Oregon Coast, provided their staff is contacted at least 10 days in advance.
For details, go to solveoregon.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.