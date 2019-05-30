A Bingo/Dessert Auction benefit takes place on Sunday at the Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. The games begin at 1 p.m.; desserts are auctioned between games.
Game packets cost $10 each, plus there are two special games for $1 each. All proceeds go to the Astoria Moose Trekkers Relay for Life Team's fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society.
